Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AT1. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. Aroundtown SA has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.13.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

