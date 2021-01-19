Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,877. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

