Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,799 shares during the quarter. Arcturus Therapeutics accounts for 2.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after buying an additional 1,302,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after buying an additional 761,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after buying an additional 577,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $8.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,925. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.