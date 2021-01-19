Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 442 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

IBDQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,442. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.