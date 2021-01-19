Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,507. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.04 and its 200-day moving average is $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

