Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 180 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,529,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 917.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 198,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 178,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. 823,484 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.