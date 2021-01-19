Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 4,970 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 651,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,090. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

