ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

