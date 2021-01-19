ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,619,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 6,316,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.8 days.

AETUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $217.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on AETUF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

