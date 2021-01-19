Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.