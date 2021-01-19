Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 5,123 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,380. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.62. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.25.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

