Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,532 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $4,309,614. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.14. 127,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,060. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

