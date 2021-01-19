Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after buying an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after buying an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $731.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,278. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

