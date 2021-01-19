Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. 3,498,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

