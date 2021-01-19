Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 323 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 38,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.80. 99,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,540. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

