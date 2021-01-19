Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 71,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 100,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,317,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 53,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.