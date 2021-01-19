Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,837 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.