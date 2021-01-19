Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $9.80 to $15.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Aphria traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.61. 28,331,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 23,306,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Aphria by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aphria by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 4.1% during the third quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

