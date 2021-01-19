Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target upped by CIBC from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Get Aphria alerts:

NASDAQ:APHA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.67. 1,043,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,180,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.