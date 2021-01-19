Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APHA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of Aphria stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 940,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,180,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the second quarter valued at $3,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 898,416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Aphria by 8.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the second quarter valued at $187,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

