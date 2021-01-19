Apache Co. (APA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apache to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Apache stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 8,919,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

