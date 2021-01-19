Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ATBPD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,710. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.49% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.