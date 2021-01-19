Analyzing Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) & Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH)

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Point to Point Methodics and Stratasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratasys 1 1 3 0 2.40

Stratasys has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential downside of 43.50%. Given Stratasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Profitability

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Stratasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A Stratasys -84.95% -2.91% -2.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Stratasys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Stratasys $636.08 million 3.19 -$10.85 million $0.21 170.67

Point to Point Methodics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stratasys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -32.12, meaning that its share price is 3,312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratasys has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stratasys beats Point to Point Methodics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Point to Point Methodics

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations. In addition, the company offers GrabCAD Print software that provides job programming, scheduling, monitoring, and analytics across various 3D printing technologies; and GrabCAD Workbench, a cloud-based project data management solution. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers, designers, manufacturers, and students to best practices through tutorials, discussion forums, and design/print challenges. Additionally, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs, as well as strategy, operations, and engineering consultancy services; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and offers plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services, carbon-fiber based printers, and elastomeric materials. Its products and services are primarily used in the automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, education, and consumer goods markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

