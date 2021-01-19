Analyzing Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & State Street (NYSE:STT)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byline Bancorp and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 State Street 1 8 7 0 2.38

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. State Street has a consensus target price of $78.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than State Street.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and State Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 2.00 $57.00 million $1.62 10.25 State Street $13.13 billion 2.09 $2.24 billion $6.17 12.60

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Byline Bancorp pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Street has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 13.43% 5.46% 0.69% State Street 20.75% 12.24% 0.93%

Summary

State Street beats Byline Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the investment servicing line of business, such as portfolio modeling and construction; trade order management; investment risk and compliance; and wealth management solutions. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

