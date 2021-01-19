Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crocs (CROX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX):

1/19/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00.

1/13/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $68.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Crocs is now covered by analysts at OTR Global. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 52,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,185. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,112,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

