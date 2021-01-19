Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,816 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,098.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

