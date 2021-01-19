Analysts Expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce sales of $287.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $304.15 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $883.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $979.34 million, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 910,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 39,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

