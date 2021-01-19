Analysts Expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron reported earnings per share of ($1.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 579,119 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,021,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 674,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

