Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.21). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 171,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,080. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

