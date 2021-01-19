Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 36.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,704. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.47. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

