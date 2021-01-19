Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

