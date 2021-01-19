Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.

NYSE AMRX remained flat at $$4.83 on Monday. 756,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,239. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 516.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

