Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Amgen stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

