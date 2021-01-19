Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

COLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,668. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

