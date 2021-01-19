American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AEL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 563.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 173.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

