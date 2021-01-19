American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 51.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,722. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

