American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 233,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

