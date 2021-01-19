American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

AEO stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 267,549 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.