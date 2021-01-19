American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Announces Dividend of $0.47

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous dividend of $0.42.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 516,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,277. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

