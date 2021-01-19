América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value and reducing debt. It has launched 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria that can deliver speed up to 10 times faster than 4G for more entertainment. With a rise in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It continues to invest in advanced technologies to optimize network capabilities. The Nextel Brazil buyout reinforced America Movil’s spectrum portfolio in the postpaid segment. Currently, it is focused on undertaking cost-cutting initiatives in Latin America. However, AT&T’s entry into the Mexico telecom industry is a major setback, which is likely to affect America Movil’s market position in Latin American countries.”

América Móvil stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 318,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,232. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in América Móvil by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 64,786 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

