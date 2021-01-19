Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AA4 stock traded down GBX 0.93 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 32.58 ($0.43). The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.53. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

About Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

