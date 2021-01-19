Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

Shares of ALO opened at €45.70 ($53.76) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.79.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.