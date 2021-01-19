Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,060.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,970.00. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $56.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,784.01. 63,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,764.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,613.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

