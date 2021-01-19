Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $64.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,791.62. The company had a trading volume of 89,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,613.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

