Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00045685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00117365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00074031 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00247630 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,673.85 or 0.97513612 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

Alpha Quark Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.