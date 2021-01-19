Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

