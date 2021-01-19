Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after purchasing an additional 312,559 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $13,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.67. 267,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,448. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $235.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.