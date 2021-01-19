Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

IBM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

