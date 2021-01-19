Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €224.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €210.92 ($248.14).

ALV stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during trading on Monday, reaching €201.15 ($236.65). The stock had a trading volume of 610,645 shares. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €182.88.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

