Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

ATI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 1,366,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,761. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

